The Seahawks placed Ursua (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Ursua is the first Seahawk to land on the list, which means either he tested positive for the virus or had recent exposure to someone who did. As a rookie seventh-rounder last year, he played 11 offensive snaps in three games, catching his only target for 11 yards in the process. If Ursua makes the regular-season roster, he'll likely be no higher than fifth on the wide receiver depth chart.