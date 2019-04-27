Seahawks' John Ursua: Headed to Seattle
The Seahawks selected Ursua in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 236th overall.
Ursua (5-foot-9, 178 pounds) is a pure slot receiver but a very accomplished one, as he bounced back from an ACL tear to total 89 catches for 1,343 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2018. He was off to a blazing start before the injury in 2017, catching 47 passes for 667 yards and five touchdowns in six games. He went on to do well at the Hawaii pro day, supplementing a modest 4.56-second 40-yard dash with explosive numbers in the vertical (37 inches) and three-cone drill (6.77 seconds). Ursua is a long shot given his modest pedigree and status as a seventh-round pick, but if he ever stumbles into meaningful playing time then he could produce. In Seattle, though, at least a couple guys would need to get hurt for that to happen.
