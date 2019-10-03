Play

Ursua (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Rams.

Ursua joins fellow rookie wideout Gary Jennings as a healthy scratch Week 5. With Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Jaron Brown, David Moore and Malik Turner all healthy, Ursua simply doesn't factor into Seattle's plans on offense.

