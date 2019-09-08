Ursua (coach's decision) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Bengals.

Ursua had a strong preseason, but the Seahawks are healthy scratching two of their rookie receivers (fourth-round pick Gary Jennings being the other). That leaves just four active wideouts on the Seahawks: Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Jaron Brown and Malik Turner. This further signals the Seahawks' commitment to establishing the run, but it also may mean that Ursua and Jennings just need more development.

