Seahawks' John Ursua: Leads receiving in preseason game

Ursua caught two passes for 52 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Chargers.

With D.K. Metcalf (knee) and David Moore (shoulder) sitting out, Ursua had more opportunities in Seattle's offense. He performed well by hauling in both targets and leading the team in receiving yards. The rookie seventh-round pick looks poised to make the 53-man roster, but he'll need to show even more to get a consistent snap count behind an experienced Jaron Brown and fourth-round pick Gary Jennings.

