Seahawks' John Ursua: Leads receiving in preseason game
Ursua caught two passes for 52 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Chargers.
With D.K. Metcalf (knee) and David Moore (shoulder) sitting out, Ursua had more opportunities in Seattle's offense. He performed well by hauling in both targets and leading the team in receiving yards. The rookie seventh-round pick looks poised to make the 53-man roster, but he'll need to show even more to get a consistent snap count behind an experienced Jaron Brown and fourth-round pick Gary Jennings.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Updated Preseason Week 3 QB News
Heath Cummings says Jacoby Brissett should be improved, and breaks down the quarterback play...
-
Andrew Luck retirement ramifications
Andrew Luck is retiring from football. What does it mean for the rest of the Colts offense...
-
Don't-Want-To-Draft List
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Miller's injury leaves hole for Texans
Heath Cummings reacts to Lamar Miller's knee injury, including thoughts on the rest of the...