Ursua didn't receive a target in Sunday's 28-26 win over the Steelers.

The rookie seventh-round pick played just two offensive snaps. Ursua was extremely productive in college with 89 catches for 1,343 yards and 16 touchdowns in his final season at Hawaii, but he'll likely stay in a depth role with the Seahawks since Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and David Moore (shoulder) have firm grasps on starter jobs. However, Ursua shows promise, and the Seahawks gave him his NFL debut before Gary Jennings, who was picked in the fourth round of the same draft.

