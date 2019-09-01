Seahawks' John Ursua: Makes 53-man roster
Ursua made the Seahawks' initial 53-man roster, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
The rookie seventh-round pick was a strong receiving threat in the preseason, hauling in four of six targets for 100 yards, which was good for second on the team. Ursua's place on the roster wasn't questioned on cut-down day, and he's projected ahead of rookie fourth-round pick Gary Jennings on the depth chart. Although Ursua's not a burner, he has strong athletic numbers, including a 37-inch vertical, and he was highly productive at The University of Hawaii with 1,343 yards and 16 touchdowns in his senior season. With D.K. Metcalf (knee) and David Moore (shoulder) on the mend, Ursua could be called upon to make an immediate impact in Seattle's offense Week 1 versus the Bengals. He's a value-play in DFS if Metcalf and Moore indeed sit out.
