Seahawks' John Ursua: One catch in rookie year
Ursua played four games, including one playoff contest, during the 2019 season and caught an 11-yard pass.
The rookie didn't play an offensive snap until Week 15, and he received his lone target on the final drive of the regular season. He caught the pass for a gain of 11 yards but was stopped inches from the goal line, and the Seahawks weren't able to punch it in to win the NFC West. It's a positive sign that Russell Wilson trusted Ursua in such a meaningful situation, but it doesn't mean much for his value going forward. Ursua's one of three receivers -- Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf being the others -- that is under contract for the 2020 season, but the Seahawks still hold rights to David Moore and Malik Turner. They could add more weapons for Wilson in the draft or free agency as well. Ursua projects as a depth receiver again next year.
