Ursua (illness) recorded a second straight negative COVID-19 test and will rejoin the Seahawks on Tuesday, Christian Shimabuku of KHON 2 reports.

The assumption is that Ursua's positive test Sunday was a false positive, so the second-year receiver will return to the team facilities. Ursua worked in a depth role last year, logging just 11 offensive snaps, and he's battling for a similar job this year. The 5-foot-9, 182-pound receiver has a prototypical slot frame, so he won't have much fantasy value barring an injury to Tyler Lockett.