Seahawks' John Ursua: Returns for minicamp
Ursua (hamstring) returned to the field for minicamp, David McCracken of Hawaii News Now reports. "As we closed out this time, we were able to get a good look at [him]," head coach Pete Carroll said. "He started to feel comfortable and show us the kind of quicks and change-of-direction stuff that made him one of the big scorers in college football last year. You can see it, he's got a real style to him. He's a slot guy, he really is that mold."
Ursua was sidelined for a significant portion of OTAs due to a hamstring he strained in rookie minicamp. Now back in action, Ursua is apparently flashing the skills that netted him 16 touchdowns as a slot receiver at Hawaii in 2018. While Gary Jennings, David Moore and Jaron Brown may have a leg up on him in advance of training camp, there's still plenty of time for the depth chart to settle underneath Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty/Keeper Mailbag
Should you keep James Conner? Should you trade Todd Gurley? Heath Cummings answers those questions...
-
Fantasy Football: Target Corey Davis?
Ben Gretch kicks off a new series reviewing the sustainability of the highs and lows of the...
-
Post-minicamps Fantasy headlines
Now that minicamps have wrapped up, the NFL goes dark until camps open in mid-July. Here are...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Sanders
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
2019 Fantasy football auction prices
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...