Seahawks' John Ursua: Returns for minicamp

Ursua (hamstring) returned to the field for minicamp, David McCracken of Hawaii News Now reports. "As we closed out this time, we were able to get a good look at [him]," head coach Pete Carroll said. "He started to feel comfortable and show us the kind of quicks and change-of-direction stuff that made him one of the big scorers in college football last year. You can see it, he's got a real style to him. He's a slot guy, he really is that mold."

Ursua was sidelined for a significant portion of OTAs due to a hamstring he strained in rookie minicamp. Now back in action, Ursua is apparently flashing the skills that netted him 16 touchdowns as a slot receiver at Hawaii in 2018. While Gary Jennings, David Moore and Jaron Brown may have a leg up on him in advance of training camp, there's still plenty of time for the depth chart to settle underneath Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.