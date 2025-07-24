Seahawks' Johnathan Hankins: Dealing with back injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Seahawks placed Hankins (back) on the active/non-football injury list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed Wednesday that Hankins was diagnosed with a back injury, but there's optimism that the issue won't keep the veteran sidelined for the long term. Hankins opted to re-sign with the Seahawks in late April after a solid 2024 campaign in which he recorded 30 tackles (15 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and an interception in 17 regular-season games.
