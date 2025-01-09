Hankins finished the 2024 season with 30 total tackles (15 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and an interception over 17 games.
Hankins built off of an impressive 2023 campaign with the Cowboys, appearing in all 17 regular-season games with the Seahawks in 2024, snatching his first career interception in the process. The 32-year-old is an unrestricted free agent heading into the offseason and he'll likely sign a one-year deal with his next destination for the fifth straight year.
