Seahawks' Johnathan Hankins: Starting season on NFI list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hankins (back) was moved to the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Hankins will miss the first four games of the regular season as a result of this move. The veteran defensive tackle saw significant playing time on the interior of Seattle's defensive line last season, accruing 30 tackles (15 solo) in 17 games.
