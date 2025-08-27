default-cbs-image
Hankins (back) was moved to the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Hankins will miss the first four games of the regular season as a result of this move. The veteran defensive tackle saw significant playing time on the interior of Seattle's defensive line last season, accruing 30 tackles (15 solo) in 17 games.

