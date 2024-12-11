Hankins recorded a sack in Seattle's 30-18 win over Arizona on Sunday.
The veteran nose tackle has 25 total tackles (12 solo) and an interception in a limited role this season. Hankins played on 15 snaps Sunday, and he has not played on more than 40 in a game all year.
