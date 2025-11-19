Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday that Hankins (back) will not return from the reserve/non-football injury list this season, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Hankins will spend the remainder of the 2025 campaign on the reserve/NFI list due to the back injury he suffered in August. The 33-year-old veteran re-signed with Seattle on a one-year deal over the offseason, positioning him to hit free agency in 2026.