Tavai (undisclosed) was placed on Seattle's NFI list Wednesday, Michael Dugar of The Athletic reports.

The undrafted rookie out of San Diego State has been moved to the NFI list without an injury specification. In his last season in college, the 22-year-old recorded 59 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. Expect Tavai to compete for a depth spot on the Seahawks defensive line once he returns.