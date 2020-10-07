The Seahawks signed Bullard on Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Bullard most recently spent time on Arizona's practice squad, where he was placed after failing to make the team's 53-man roster. He'll now provide the Seahawks with depth at defensive end.
