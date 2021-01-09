site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: seahawks-jonathan-bullard-on-covid-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Seahawks' Jonathan Bullard: On COVID list
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 9, 2021
at
12:25 pm ET 1 min read
Bullard was placed on the Seahawks' reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
While it is unclear whether Bullard has contracted the virus, the 27-year-old is now listed on the Seahawks' COVID list. After spending some time with Arizona's practice squad, the defensive end joined Seattle and has recorded eight tackles (two solo) throughout the 2020 season.
More News
10/07/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/08/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
03/23/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/05/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/02/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/01/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for a Guaranteed $5,000 or Start a Customizable Pool
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 7 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read