Seahawks' Jordan Simmons: Cleared for Sunday's game
RotoWire Staff
Simmons (calf) will play in Sunday's game versus the Giants, Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Simmons will return to the lineup after being forced two miss two games with a calf injury. He adds depth at guard on the Seahawks' offensive line.
