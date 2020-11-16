site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: seahawks-jordan-simmons-emerges-from-loss-with-calf-injury | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Seahawks' Jordan Simmons: Emerges from loss with calf injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Coach Pete Carroll said Sunday that Simmons is dealing with calf tightness, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Simmons will work to recover from his calf injury in time to suit up against the Cardinals on Thursday. Fellow backup lineman Kyle Fuller (ankle) also got nicked up during Sunday's loss.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read