Seahawks' Jordan Simmons: Injury believed to be mild
The team believes Simmons has a first-degree knee sprain, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
A first-degree sprain would indicate the least severe damage to one of the knee ligaments. Nevertheless, Simmons is likely to miss at least a week while recovering. Crabtree surmised in the same Twitter thread that D.J. Fluker (hamstring) at least has a chance to return for Week 16 against the Chiefs, but if both players are unable to go, Ethan Pocic would probably draw the start.
