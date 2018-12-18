Seahawks' Jordan Simmons: Knee injury proves more serious
Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Simmons' knee injury is "going to be an issue", John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Simmons -- who injured his knee in Sunday's tilt with the 49ers -- was originally thought to have a first-degree knee sprain. However, Carroll indicated that the injury is more severe, and while the exact diagnosis is still unknown, it's likely Simmons will miss the remainder of the regular season. There's a chance D.J. Fluker (hamstring) returns for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, otherwise Ethan Pocic would likely fill in.
