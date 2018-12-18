Simmons (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, John Boyle of Seahawks.com reports.

The knee injury Simmons sustained during Sunday's game against the 49ers has proven to be more than just a first-degree sprain, ultimately becoming severe enough to land the offensive guard on IR for the remainder of the season. Seattle could be thin at the position if D.J. Fluker is unable to return from a hamstring injury in Week 16 against the Chiefs.

