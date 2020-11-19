Simmons (calf) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Cardinals, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Meanwhile, Mike Iupati (back) has been cleared and will start at left guard. Simmons will get extended rest to get healthy, as the Seahawks don't play again until a Nov. 30 matchup against the Eagles.
