Seahawks' Jordan Simmons: Recovering from surgery
Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Iupati (knee) underwent surgery and is "in recovery mode," Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Iupati is working his way back from a knee injury suffered Week 17 of the 2018 season. When healthy, he projects to provide valuable depth along Seattle's offensive line.
