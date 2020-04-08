Seahawks' Jordan Simmons: Rejoins Seattle
Simmons (knee) signed a contract with the Seahawks on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old missed last season while recovering from a knee injury suffered Week 17 in 2018, but he's back in Seattle for the 2020 campaign. Simmons appeared in six games and had three starts for the Seahawks during that season.
