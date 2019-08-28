Seahawks' Jordan Simmons: Set to miss regular-season action
Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Simmons (knee) is likely to miss the first three to four weeks of the regular season, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Simmons' recovery timetable could significantly impact his chances of making the 53-man roster. He's working his way back from a knee injury suffered Week 17 of the 2018 season.
