Seahawks' Jordan Simmons: Staying in Seattle
The Seahawks extended a tender to Simmons on Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Simmons started the first three games of his NFL career with the Seahawks last season after being claimed off waivers from Oakland, and impressed during that limited stretch. He sustained a season-ending knee injury during a Week 17 win over the 49ers, but is expected to recover before the start of training camp. With J.R. Sweezy having landed with the Cardinals, Simmons has a realistic shot at a starting role 2019.
