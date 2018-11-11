Seahawks' Jordan Simmons: Suiting up Week 10
Simmons (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Simmons cleared up any concern about his calf injury by practicing fully Friday after back-to-back limited sessions to begin the week. He'll be on hand to provide added depth to the Seattle offensive line with D.J. Fluker (calf) sitting out.
