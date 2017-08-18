Play

Simone (torn ACL) was reverted back to the Seahawks' injured reserve Thursday after clearing waivers.

Simone was waive/injured by the Seahawks on Wednesday after suffering from a torn ACL. He'll now spend the entire 2017 on the team's injured reserve.

