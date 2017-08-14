Seahawks' Jordan Simone: Out for year with torn ACL

Simone has been diagnosed with a torn left ACL and will miss the 2017 season, Braulio Perez of 12up.com reports.

Simone suffered the injury while attempting to make a tackle on special teams during the Seahawks' preseason opener Sunday against the Chargers. This marks the second torn ACL of his career, as the Arizona State product suffered the same injury during his senior season of college in 2015.