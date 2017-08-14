Play

Seahawks' Jordan Simone: Suffers leg injury during preseason game

Simone injured his left leg during Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The severity regarding the injury is relatively unknown. It's reasonable to assume that Simone could miss some time considering he needed help getting off the field.

