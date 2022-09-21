site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: 11 tackles in loss
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Brooks recorded 11 tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 27-7 loss to the 49ers.
Brooks led the NFL with 184 tackles last season and already has 23 through the first two games of 2022. As long as he's healthy, he's a premier IDP option.
