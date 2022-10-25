Brooks totaled eight tackles (seven solo), one quarterback hit and one forced fumble during Sunday's 37-23 win over the Chargers.

Brooks led the team with eight stops and forced his first turnover of the campaign. Across seven appearances, the third-year linebacker has totaled 73 tackles, putting him on pace to nearly match his career-high 184 stops from a year ago. As long as Brooks stays healthy, he figures to be a reliable IDP option moving forward.