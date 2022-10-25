Brooks totaled eight tackles (seven solo), one quarterback hit and one forced fumble during Sunday's 37-23 win over the Chargers.
Brooks led the team with eight stops and forced his first turnover of the campaign. Across seven appearances, the third-year linebacker has totaled 73 tackles, putting him on pace to nearly match his career-high 184 stops from a year ago. As long as Brooks stays healthy, he figures to be a reliable IDP option moving forward.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Piles up 11 stops•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Logs another 11-tackle game Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Tacks on 11 stops•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Boasts team-high nine tackles•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Tallies nine stops•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Posts 11 tackles in loss•