Brooks recorded 16 total tackles and one pass defended in Sunday's 40-34 loss to the Raiders.
Brooks paced the Seahawks in stops and tallied 16 tackles for the second consecutive game. He also has one pass defended in each of his last three contests. Brooks has had a standout campaign, highlighted by 122 tackles, four passes defended and one forced fumble in 11 games.
