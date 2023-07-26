Brooks (knee) has been placed on the Seahawks PUP list Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Brooks was leading the NFL in tackles (161) at the time of his ACL tear in Week 17 of the 2022 season and he's still on the road to recovery. The 2020 first-round pick has been a great signal caller for Seattle's defense since being drafted, and he'll get some help with the return of Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner this coming year. Head coach Pete Carroll expressed that he's hopeful Brooks will be ready by Week 1.