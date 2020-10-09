Brooks (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The rookie first-round pick missed last week with the sprained MCL but has a chance of retaking the field this weekend. Brooks was originally expected to miss multiple games after suffering the injury Week 3, so the Seahawks are likely to remain cautious to avoid rushing his return.
