Brooks (ankle) does not have an injury designation for Monday's Week 15 game against the Eagles, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Brooks did not practice Thursday but moved up to a limited session Friday and was a full participant Saturday. As such, he's been cleared to take the field against Philadelphia on Monday Night Football. Brooks sprained his ankle Week 13 against Dallas, but it appears the injury won't cause him to miss any games.