Brooks will compete with K.J. Wright for the starting weakside linebacker role, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
The Seahawks selected Brooks 27th overall in April's draft with the hopes that he could eventually play all three linebacker positions, but the Texas Tech product will focus on securing one job for now. Through the first few days of training camp, it appears head coach Pete Carroll wants veteran Bruce Irvin to play strongside linebacker on early downs and defensive end on passing downs, so that means Brooks' best chance at a starting job is to beat out Wright. That will be tough since Wright is coming off a career year where he racked up 132 tackles, 11 pass breakups and three interceptions. Brooks has impressive athleticism -- 4.52 speed and 32 and 7/8-inch arms -- working in his favor, but this battle will likely extend through training camp.