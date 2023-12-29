Brooks (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

This news comes as a surprise considering head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Tuesday that it would be hard for Brooks to play in Week 17 after exiting the Seahawks' win over the Titans with an ankle injury. Brooks began the Seahawks' week of practice with back-to-back DNPs, but after logging a limited session Friday, he's got a shot at suiting up Sunday. If the Texas Tech product is unable to overcome this ankle issue, Devin Bush would likely see increased work in Seattle's linebacker corps.