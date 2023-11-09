Brooks didn't practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Brooks tallied his second straight double-digit tackle effort this past Sunday in a loss to Baltimore, but he appears to have come away with a hamstring issue. The linebacker hasn't missed a game this season despite tearing his ACL late last year, though the extent to which his availability for Sunday's Week 10 game against Washington could be in danger is unclear at this point. Brooks ranks 13th in the NFL with 77 tackles on the campaign.