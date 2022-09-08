Brooks (hamstring) was not listed on the Seahawks' injury report Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports

Brooks missed the entirety of Seattle's preseason slate while dealing with a lingering hamstring injury dating back to early August. The 2020 first-round pick's absence from the injury report Thursday should indicate that he's fully healthy once again heading into the Seahawks' Week 1 matchup against the Broncos on Monday. Brooks, who logged an NFL-high 184 tackles last year, should have a good chance to replicate these results as the team's only returning starter at inside linebacker following the release of Bobby Wagner this offseason.