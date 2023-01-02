Brooks suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Jets, which will end his season early, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brooks could not put any weight on his leg upon suffering the injury, and after a trip to the team's medical tent, he was carted off the field to the locker room. Unfortunately, after further testing and a postgame MRI, it was revealed the star linebacker suffered a torn ACL. This is certainly bad news for the Seahawks ahead of their Week 18 game with the Rams and beyond, if they're able to grab the last Wild Card spot in the NFC. The injury could also affect his status to open next season, considering the timing of the injury.