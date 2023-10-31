Brooks had 10 tackles (four solo) including a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Browns.

Brooks had a strip-sack on PJ Walker in the middle of the first quarter that was recovered by the Seahawks and led to a 12-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett six plays later. Brooks was dealing with a calf issue during the week but was able to practice in full Thursday and didn't seem hampered in Week 8 as he played 95 percent of defensive snaps. He's reached double-digit tackles in four of seven games this season and ranks second on the team in total tackles (67) and third in sacks (3.5).