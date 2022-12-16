Brooks exited to be evaluated for a neck injury during Thursday's game against San Francisco, though he is considered probable to return, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Brooks logged eight tackles before he was removed with a potential neck injury. Brooks was the league's second-leading tackler coming into Week 15, with 141 stops over 13 games this season. With Brooks out for the time being, Nick Bellore will likely step up into a bigger role alongside inside linebacker Cody Barton.
