Brooks recorded nine tackles (six solo) and a sack in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Rams.

Brooks will compete for the league lead in tackles down the stretch, as he's tied with Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin for second with 131 stops behind Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans (134). He also managed to post his first sack of the year and the second of his career. Brooks continues to dominate in his third NFL season, and he's a must-start for IDP purposes.