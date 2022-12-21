Brooks (neck) was listed as a full participant on the Seahawks' injury report Tuesday.
Brooks was evaluated for a neck injury during Week 15's loss to San Francisco on Thursday Night Football. The 25-year-old was then deemed questionable to return, though it's unclear if he was able to return to this contest. Nevertheless, it doesn't appear the issue will limit Brooks heading into Saturday's game against Kansas City, and the third-year linebacker should continue to serve as Seattle's top tacker moving forward.
