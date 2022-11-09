Brooks collected 12 tackles (11 solo) and one pass defensed during Sunday's 31-21 win over the Cardinals.
Through the first nine weeks of the 2022 NFL campaign, Brooks leads the entire league with 90 tackles and has played all but two defensive snaps for the Seahawks this season. Additionally, the 25-year-old has two passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across nine games played, and he'll look to keep his Pro-Bowl caliber season rolling into Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers in the first ever NFL game in Germany.
