Brooks recorded 14 tackles (11 solo), including one for loss, and one pass defense during Sunday's 21-16 loss to Tampa Bay.
Brooks led all players with a season-high 14 stops and notched his seventh double-digit tackle performance in 10 appearances. The third-year linebacker has totaled 104 tackles, three pass defenses, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery while playing nearly every single defensive snap for Seattle this season.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Game-high 12 tackles Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Returns to practice•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Underwhelming performance•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: All-around performance in win•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Piles up 11 stops•