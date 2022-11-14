Brooks recorded 14 tackles (11 solo), including one for loss, and one pass defense during Sunday's 21-16 loss to Tampa Bay.

Brooks led all players with a season-high 14 stops and notched his seventh double-digit tackle performance in 10 appearances. The third-year linebacker has totaled 104 tackles, three pass defenses, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery while playing nearly every single defensive snap for Seattle this season.