Brooks (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Brooks was a DNP for Thursday's practice, so his participation -- albeit in a limited capacity -- for Friday's session is a step in the right direction. His participation Saturday will give a clearer picture on his availability for Monday's game against the Eagles.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: No practice Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Active Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Officially questionable for Week 13•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Dealing with ankle sprain•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Downgraded to doubtful•